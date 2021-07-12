Conor McGregor sent a fiery message to Dustin Poirier from his hospital bed after undergoing surgery to mend his broken tibia and fibula.

The UFC 264 main event started well for McGregor who enjoyed some success on the feet before Poirier began to take over in round one. ‘The Diamond’ capitalized on a failed submission attempt and spent the majority of the first frame landing nasty ground strikes.

Both men returned to the feet with a few seconds left in the round. ‘Notorious’ missed a punch and fell back awkwardly. The unfortunate injury brought a premature end to the eagerly anticipated trilogy fight.

It was later confirmed that McGregor had in fact broke his fibia and fibula.

After coming out of surgery McGregor posted a video statement to social media detailing his experience, thanking the fans for their support and slamming Poirier for celebrating an “illegitimate win”.

“What’s up fight fans The Notorious here, just out of the surgery room. Everything went to plan. Everything went perfect. I’m feeling tremendous,” McGregor said. “We’ve got six weeks on a crutch now and then we began to build back.

“I want to thank all the fans all around the world for your messages of support. I hope you all enjoyed the show. I want to thank all the fans in attendance at the T-Mobile arena, 21,800 in attendance. The place was absolutely electric. It was a hell of a first round. It would have been nice to get into that second round and then, you know, to see what’s what, but it is what it is. That’s the nature of the business. A clean break of the tibia and it was not to be.

“Dustin, you can celebrate that illegitimate win all you want but you done nothing in there,” McGregor added. “That second round would have shown all. Onwards and upwards we go team. We dust ourselves off, we build ourselves back and we come back better than ever.”

Onwards and upwards we go ☘️ pic.twitter.com/qKgochlT3t — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) July 12, 2021

