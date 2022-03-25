Conor McGregor and Henry Cejudo exchanged words on social media yesterday.

The Irishman was in a ruthless mood after his most recent arrest for dangerous driving and let “Heisenberg’s son” Nate Diaz have it before turning on ‘Triple C’

Cejudo first got McGregor’s attention by claiming the former featherweight and lightweight UFC champion was afraid to fight him.

@TheNotoriousMMA I know you are scared to fight me but slow down buddy. I need you to get injured during the fight..not before,” Cejudo wrote on social media.

‘Notorious’ was brutally dismissive of Cejudo’s call out.

“Mate, I don’t give two f*cks about you,” McGregor replied in a since-deleted tweet. “You are a nobody. Who the f*ck even are you? You are a little skid mark to me, stop messaging me, thanks.”

Cejudo replied by taking shots at McGregor for his dangerous driving arrest.

“The only skid mark you should be worried about is the one you caused by driving like an arse,” Cejudo wrote. “I’m a 2X Champ and an Olympian. I’ve had gold around my neck. You’ve had silver locked around your wrists. @TheNotoriousMMA”

The only skid mark you should be worried about is the one you caused by driving like an arse. I’m a 2X Champ and an Olympian. I’ve had gold around my neck. You’ve had silver locked around your wrists. @TheNotoriousMMA https://t.co/h9XzP5F3Ze — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) March 24, 2022

What’s Next For Conor McGregor & Henry Cejudo?

McGregor hasn’t fought since suffering a catastrophic leg injury at UFC 264. ‘Mystic Mac’ fractured his tibia and fibula in the first round of his third fight with Dustin Poirier last July.

In recent weeks, McGregor has started to begin training again and has been caught on camera a few times hitting pads. As his comeback creeps closer, the 33-year-old seems to have dialed in on his preferred opponent and has called out the UFC welterweight champion, Kamaru Usman.

Cejudo retired in 2020 after picking up a second-round win over Dominick Cruz at UFC 249. Since then, the Olympic gold medallist has repeatably called out featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski.

It’s currently unclear if he’ll ever return to the sport but in order to do so, he’ll need to re-enter the USADA testing pool and undergo drug tests for several months.

Do you want to see Conor McGregor vs. Henry Cejudo?

For the latest MMA News, Rumors and Interviews follow LowKickMMA on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram.