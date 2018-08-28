Conor McGregor Responds To Floyd Mayweather’s Interesting Offer

It’s high time Conor McGregor responds to Floyd Mayweather’s recent offer.

Earlier today, it appeared Mayweather had made some sort of peace with previous opponent McGregor. “Money” offered an opportunity for McGregor to train at his gym for his upcoming UFC 229 main event against Khabib Nurmagomedov. Mayweather even sent a message to ‘The Eagle’ in the process:

“Conor’s not gonna back down and he’s not a scared fighter at all, win, lose or draw. Conor gonna come to fight. I know that UFC got a training facility but we’d like for him to work out at the Mayweather Boxing Club.”

However, McGregor just made it clear that he and Mayweather aren’t on good terms. “The Notorious” posted a classic McGregor-style message on Facebook just moments ago:

McGregor apparently isn’t having any of Mayweather’s so-called hospitality heading into his UFC return.

Perhaps he shouldn’t. A potential rematch with “Money” could always be lurking around the corner if UFC 229 doesn’t pan out.

And that’s always a good time to break out “F*** the Mayweathers.”