Floyd Mayweather Sends Warning To Khabib Prior To McGregor Fight

Floyd Mayweather sends warning to UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov before he steps inside of the Octagon to defend his title against Conor McGregor.

History

The former UFC lightweight and featherweight champion is slated to fight Nurmagomedov at the upcoming UFC 229 pay-per-view event. Obviously, McGregor and Mayweather have some history as just one year ago, they battled in a boxing fight in Las Vegas.

As seen in the fight, Mayweather scored a TKO win over McGregor in the tenth round.

While speaking with TMZ Sports, Mayweather gave some advice to the UFC lightweight champion. In this interview, he suggested that Khabib should understand who he’s really fighting. He also gave the offer to McGregor to train at the infamous Mayweather Boxing Club for the fight.

Floyd Mayweather Sends Warning

“Conor’s not gonna back down and he’s not a scared fighter at all, win, lose or draw,” Mayweather said at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City. “Conor gonna come to fight. I know that UFC got a training facility but we’d like for him to work out at the Mayweather Boxing Club.” “I don’t really have a prediction because I’ve never seen the guy fight that’s facing Conor McGregor from what I know he’s a hell of a guy that’s on the ground hell of a grappler and he can wrestle. But, the fans want to see you stand up and fight. That’s what the fans like to see. But, Conor McGregor, he’s a tough competitor, like I said before Conor McGregor’s not gonna back down from anyone, he’s not scared, he’s a warrior.”

The show goes on Saturday, October 6, 2018 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The main card will air on pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET while the preliminary card will air on FOX Sports 1 at 8 p.m. ET and the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass.