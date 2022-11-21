Conor McGregor lashes out at Khabib Nurmagomedov: “I’m still here if you wanna go again”

Former UFC champion, Conor McGregor continues to fire shots at bitter rival, Khabib Numragomedov.

A burying of the hatchet between Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov seems very unlikely as McGregor continues to make personal attacks towards the Dagestani.

McGregor would respond to comments made by Nurmagomedov, the Irishman would accuse the 34-year-old of being a quiter before offering a rematch.

“I fight on!” McGregor said in a now-deleted tweet. “Your father’s plan is never complete because you quit and ran, brother. God bless. I’m still here if you wanna go again. But your fear of defeat means you’ve already lost. Run from it all you want. We all lose in the end. Death takes us all. I fear nothing but God.”

This was in response to Nurmagomedov referencing McGregor’s famous ‘not here to take part, here to take over’, during a public speaking event in Canada.

“I hear long time ago when one guy was talking about, ‘We’re here to take over.’ But we here to take over”, said Nurmagomedov.

It seems unlikely that the two will ever be civil with one another even now, four years on from their fight at UFC 229.

McGregor seems intent on insulting Nurmagomedov and his associate including Islam Makhachev, Ali Abdelaziz and even Hasbulla. Nurmagomedov on the other hand continues his successful run as a coach, most recently helping prepare his cousin Usman Nurmagomedov for his recent Bellator title fight.

Its unclear when McGregor will return to the Octagon but the former two division champion will have to complete six months of USADA testing before he can compete.

What do you think of Conor McGregor’s comments?