Amid continued confusion regarding the fighting future of former two-weight champion, Conor McGregor, albeit the immediate future – the Dubliner insists he is “ready to fight”, in footage obtained by the Daily Mail following a sparring session in New York City with Bellator MMA welterweight, Dillon Danis.

McGregor, a former undisputed lightweight and featherweight champion, has been sidelined since he headlined UFC 264 back in July of 2021, suffering a first round doctor’s stoppage TKO loss to former interim titleholder, Dustin Poirier after fracturing his left tibia and fibula.

Returning to the UFC fold earlier this year, Conor McGregor, who turned 35 years old earlier this week, served as an opposing coach on The Ultimate Fighter 31 reality television show, taking on one-time lightweight title challenger, Michael Chandler.

Slumping to 0-7 on the show ahead of a potential history-making clean sweep of losses ahead of next week’s preliminary bout showing, McGregor has yet to officially book an expected welterweight pairing with Chandler.

At the time of publication, the Crumlin native has yet to submit any anti-doping test samples to USADA (United States Anti-Doping Agency) – amid continued uncertainty regarding his return to the agencies anti-doping testing pool.

And as per UFC president, Dana White – who also failed to rule out granting the ex-two-weight champion an anti-doping exemption in order to make a quickfire return to the Octagon – rather than spend a mandatory six-month period in the pool, McGregor has yet to officially return to said testing pool.

Conor McGregor 🤝 Dillon Danis pic.twitter.com/WkGIRqaQnZ — Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) July 14, 2023

Spending some time in New York City recently, Conor McGregor has taken time to train alongside Straight Blast Gym teammate, the aforenoted, Danis – posting sparring footage between the two.

Conor McGregor claims he’s “ready to fight” again amid continued UFC layoff

And spotted outside a restaurant with the New Jersey native last night, McGregor insisted he was “Training for my fight — I’m ready to fight” – however, scoffed at training either Mack Zuckerberg, or Elon Musk ahead of a proposed future fight under the UFC banner between the two – despite noting his interest in a potential showcase.