Conor McGregor Reacts To Henry Cejudo Knocking Out TJ Dillashaw

UFC on ESPN+ 1 was a blockbuster event, so much so that it has Conor McGregor talking.
The onetime champ-champ agreed to fight Donald Cerrone after he knocked out Alexander Hernandez in the featured
He offered some understanding for Dillashaw on his weight cut, but trolled Cejudo a bit for not breaking his title fight knockout record. Then, he reminded everyone he was the first champ-champ:
McGregor is currently awaiting his punishment from the Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC) for his involvement in the UFC 229 post-fight brawl.
It’s unknown when he’ll return after that, but it seems his desire to return is ramping up with his recent comments.