Conor McGregor Reacts To Henry Cejudo Knocking Out TJ Dillashaw

UFC on ESPN+ 1 was a blockbuster event, so much so that it has Conor McGregor talking.

The onetime champ-champ agreed to fight Donald Cerrone after he knocked out Alexander Hernandez in the featured preliminary card bout. Then, when Henry Cejudo knocked out TJ Dillashaw in only 32 seconds in the main event, he had another kind of response.

He offered some understanding for Dillashaw on his weight cut, but trolled Cejudo a bit for not breaking his title fight knockout record. Then, he reminded everyone he was the first champ-champ:

Unlucky T.J on your attempt at Champ Champ™️ status.

Respect for your weight cut. I have been there and it is not easy.

Unlucky Henry on your attempt at fastest K.O in a UFC title fight.

I have been there, and I still am.

Congrats on the win.

Yours truly,

The O.G Champ Champ. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) January 20, 2019

McGregor is currently awaiting his punishment from the Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC) for his involvement in the UFC 229 post-fight brawl.

It’s unknown when he’ll return after that, but it seems his desire to return is ramping up with his recent comments.