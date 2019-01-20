Conor McGregor Reacts To Henry Cejudo Knocking Out TJ Dillashaw

By
Mike Drahota
-
SHARE
Conor

UFC on ESPN+ 1 was a blockbuster event, so much so that it has Conor McGregor talking.

The onetime champ-champ agreed to fight Donald Cerrone after he knocked out Alexander Hernandez in the featured preliminary card bout. Then, when Henry Cejudo knocked out TJ Dillashaw in only 32 seconds in the main event, he had another kind of response.

He offered some understanding for Dillashaw on his weight cut, but trolled Cejudo a bit for not breaking his title fight knockout record. Then, he reminded everyone he was the first champ-champ:

McGregor is currently awaiting his punishment from the Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC) for his involvement in the UFC 229 post-fight brawl.

It’s unknown when he’ll return after that, but it seems his desire to return is ramping up with his recent comments.

NEXT: Twitter Reacts To Henry Cejudo Dusting TJ Dillashaw

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR