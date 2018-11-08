Conor McGregor Puts Blame On ONE For Demise Of UFC Flyweight Division

Conor McGregor puts the blame of the reported demise of UFC’s flyweight division on ONE in a recent message on his official Twitter account. It’s been reported that the Las Vegas-based promotion plans to get rid of this division.

The reason for this is due to the division losing its biggest name and the promotion seeing that the flyweights don’t draw. ONE Championship recently signed Demetrious Johnson as part of a trade with the UFC, who gets Ben Askren.

It seems like for the past few years, there has been talk of making this move happen. Even before Johnson’s departure. Now, that Johnson is gone, the likelihood of this division going away has only increased.

Thus, the former UFC lightweight and featherweight champion is placing the blame on ONE Championship CEO Chatri Sityodtong for the reported dissolution. McGregor wants ONE to sign the entire division. He wrote the following:

“You must now take all the 125lbers that have been let go, Chatri. You talk all of this Martial Art and respect talk. Yet your greed has directly cost more than half a fighting division it’s chance to earn income for their family. Have respect @YODCHATRI. Sign the division.”

It was revealed on Wednesday that UFC flyweights Jose Torres and Jarred Brooks were released by the UFC. Also, there have been reports that have surfaced that say fighters should expect additional roster cuts in the division.

It should be noted that the UFC has yet to comment on these reports of getting rid of the flyweight division. However, all indications seem that is the way it’s going.