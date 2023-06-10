Former undisputed UFC lightweight and featherweight champion, Conor McGregor took to the basketball court last night at the Keseya Center in Miami, Florida – punching out the mascot of the Miami Heat team, Burnie, with a series of mid-court strikes.

McGregor, a former two-weight champion under the banner of the UFC, has been sidelined from active competition since he headlined UFC 264 back in July 2021, suffering a fractured left tibia and fibula en route to a doctor’s stoppage TKO loss against former interim lightweight champion, Dustin Poirier.

Conor McGregor linked with Octagon return against Michael Chandler

Expected to make his Octagon return later this year – if not early next year, the Dubliner has been linked to a welterweight fight against former lightweight title challenger, Michael Chandler, having served as an opposing coach to the MIssouri native during The Ultimate Fighter 31 earlier this year.

Appearing at the Keseya Center in Miami last night during the NBA Finals, McGregor, who was promoting Tidl recovery spray – laid out Burnie – the Miami Heat mascot with a massive overhand left shot, before following up with a huge ground strike. To add insult to injury, Conor McGregor then showered the mascot in Tidl sports recovery spray as he was dragged off the court by bystanders.

Conor McGregor acabou de "nocautear" o mascote do Miami Heat, time de basquete da NBA. pic.twitter.com/0ZPZXZbBnW — MMA Melotto (@MMAmelotto) June 10, 2023

Without a victory inside the Octagon since January 2020, McGregor’s most recent win came in the form of a first round high-kick and strikes stoppage of incoming UFC Hall of Fame inductee, Donald Cerrone, stopping the veteran Colorado native inside just 40-seconds at the welterweight limit to boot.

In his expected Octagon comeback, McGregor, a former two-weight champion, will be tasked with rebounding from a two-fight losing run for the first time in his professional mixed martial arts career.