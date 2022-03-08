Conor McGregor has provided a positive injury update as he gradually returns to training.

The former two-division champ suffered a broken leg at the end of the first round in his trilogy bout against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264. Since then he has been rehabilitating his injury and fans have been waiting with bated breath on when he will make his return to the octagon.

McGregor has been asking about getting an immediate title shot but will definitely have to wait until after UFC 274 where Charles Oliveira will defend his lightweight belt against Justin Gaethje.

In the meantime, the Irishman has continued to recover and get back into fighting shape. He recently posted on his Instagram that he will soon be over the injury that has tormented him since last year. (H/T mirror.co.uk)

“Day three back boxing without issue, McGregor said. Soon this injury will be distant memory on my martial arts journey. No one has a road without bumps – but winning is about positive attitude and determination and hard work. I am back and only getting better.”

Even though he has lost two straight and three out of his last four fights, McGregor still feels like he has the star power to jump right over other lightweight contenders like Islam Makhachev.

He continues to talk about when he expects to start sparring again and overall how his health is at this stage of his career.

“April I should be back sparring, he said. I’ll gauge it all then – I’d like title, a title, I’d feel a belt. We’ll see what happens with weight, I’m feeling nice and strong, I’m getting there day-by-day.

“I’m only 33 years of age, I’m unscathed, never been busted up in the face, never scratched in the face so I’ll be back. I’m advised to take it easy, but I’m shadow boxing a lot and I’m figuring out what way I’m developing a style.”

Would you want to see Conor McGregor get a title shot right away when he comes back from his injury?

For the latest MMA News, Rumors and Interviews follow LowKickMMA on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram.