Conor McGregor is predicting some easy rematches for himself in the near future.

McGregor takes on Dustin Poirier in a lightweight rematch in the UFC 257 headliner this weekend. Their first meeting, of course, was a featherweight clash in 2014 that saw McGregor come out on top with a first-round knockout.

That means the pressure is all on the Irishman to outdo that on a much improved and more durable Poirier. However, having already predicted a knockout within a minute, the former two-weight champion believes it will be an easy rematch for him.

The easiest rematch? When he eventually faces Khabib Nurmagomedov a second time.

“This is going to be an easy rematch for me this Sunday, but it won’t be my easiest rematch,” McGregor told TSN’s Aaron Bronsteter. “When I get that rematch against Khabib, it will be an easy rematch. I guarantee this.

“If he wants to continue running, that’s no problem. I’ll eliminate the rest of them.”

A rematch with Nurmagomedov is not guaranteed, however, as it hinges on whether “The Eagle” is impressed enough by McGregor’s performance against Poirier to come back for one more fight.

Regardless of what happens, it’s clear that a Nurmagomedov vs. McGregor rematch would be highly-anticipated and probably the biggest fight the UFC can put out today.

We’ll just have to see how events transpire in the coming weeks.

Do you think McGregor can come out on top in a rematch?