Video – Conor McGregor posts bizarre flexing video: ‘The most power Twitter’s ever seen’

Ex-two-weight UFC champion, Conor McGregor has shared some bizarre footage of himself flexing following a training session, claiming that his recent weight gain comes as “the most power Twitter’s ever seen” – as the Dubliner prepares to hit Hollywood later this year.

McGregor, 34, a former undisputed UFC lightweight and featherweight champion, recently agreed to feature in a leading role alongside Jake Gyllenhaal in the upcoming remake of action move Roadhouse – as he switches his focus to the big screen.

The Crumlin native has yet to feature inside the Octagon since July of last year, where he headlined UFC 264 against former interim lightweight titleholder, Dustin Poirier, suffering a fractured left tibia in a first round doctor’s stoppage TKO loss.

Speculation has been rife regarding McGregor’s fighting future amid his continued absence, however, the Dubliner is expected to feature sometime in the early months of 2023.

Conor McGregor distances himself from PED use suggestions on social media

Replying to a Twitter user to questioned if McGregor was utilizing performance-enhancing drugs during his time away from the Octagon, given the fact he has not been tested by anti-doping agency and UFC partner, USADA since his last Octagon walk, McGregor insisted he was not.

“Proper Twelve and Forged Irish Stout,” Conor McGregor tweeted in response to a Twitter user. “Served alongside my own, organically grown, Irish beef, served on a hot stone. Tidal spray for pain.”

Proper Twelve and Forged Irish Stout. Served alongside my own, organically grown, Irish beef, served on a hot stone.

Tidl spray for pain. https://t.co/XcaxvlpxBA — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) September 19, 2022

Sharing footage of himself flexing and grunting following a workout session, McGregor captioned the rather bizarre video, “The most power Twitter’s ever seen.”

The most power twitter’s ever seen pic.twitter.com/WashK6E9Gq — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) September 18, 2022

In his most recent professional victory, the Straight Blast Gym staple turned in a one-sided 40-second knockout win over UFC veteran, Donald Cerrone at the welterweight limit back in January 2020, scoring his nineteenth career knockout win.