Conor McGregor Picks a Winner Between Paddy Pimblett and Justin Gaethje

UFC 324’s interim lightweight title fight between Justin Gaethje and Paddy Pimblett has already set social media buzzing, and Conor McGregor has now stepped into the conversation. Shortly after the matchup was announced as the January headliner for the promotion’s first Paramount+ event, the former two-division champion jumped on X with a brief three-word message that fans quickly tied to the new main event, adding even more intrigue to an already polarizing booking.

Conor McGregor Picks: Paddy Pimblett vs. Justin Gaethje

Conor McGregor has thrown public support behind Paddy Pimblett after the Liverpool lightweight was booked to face Justin Gaethje for the interim UFC lightweight title at UFC 324 on 24 January in Las Vegas. Shortly after the bout was confirmed, McGregor posted a three‑word message on X aimed at Pimblett: “Come on Paddy!” and tagged the new broadcaster Paramount+.

UFC 324

McGregor’s post went out in the hours following UFC CEO Dana White’s Thanksgiving Day announcement that Gaethje vs Pimblett would headline UFC 324, the promotion’s first numbered event under its new media rights deal with Paramount. The simple message was quickly picked up, reposted and quoted by fans and media accounts, adding another talking point to an already debated matchup.

UFC 324 will take place at T‑Mobile Arena and serves as the launch event for a seven‑year, 7.7‑billion‑dollar agreement that moves all UFC numbered cards and Fight Nights in the United States to Paramount+, with no additional pay‑per‑view surcharge for subscribers. The card is being built as a statement show, with Kayla Harrison defending her women’s bantamweight title against returning Hall of Famer Amanda Nunes in the co‑main event. Other notable bouts include a bantamweight clash between Sean O’Malley and Song Yadong and a heavyweight meeting between Derrick Lewis and Waldo Cortes‑Acosta.​

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – MARCH 08: Justin Gaethje enters the Octagon in a lightweight fight during the UFC 313 event at T-Mobile Arena on March 08, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

The interim belt at lightweight exists because undisputed champion Ilia Topuria has announced a break from competition. Topuria, who won the title by knocking out Charles Oliveira in July, posted on X that he would not fight in the first quarter of 2026 while dealing with a difficult personal situation and focusing on his children, adding that he did not want to stall the division. In response, the UFC chose to introduce an interim title and matched No. 4‑ranked Gaethje with No. 5‑ranked Pimblett, with the winner expected to face Topuria later in 2026.

Pimblett enters UFC 324 on a nine‑fight winning run, including a 7‑0 start in the UFC and a recent third‑round stoppage of Michael Chandler at UFC 314, which earned him another performance bonus. The former Cage Warriors champion holds a 23‑3 professional record and has become one of the promotion’s most marketable names. Gaethje, 26‑5, is a former interim lightweight champion and ex‑BMF titleholder who most recently beat Rafael Fiziev in a “Fight of the Night” decision at UFC 313.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – JUNE 28: (L-R) Ilia Topuria of Spain faces off against Paddy Pimblett in the UFC lightweight championship bout during the UFC 317 event at T-Mobile Arena on June 28, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC)

The booking has sparked pushback from parts of the lightweight field. Arman Tsarukyan, coming off a dominant win over Dan Hooker in Doha, was widely discussed as the next in line and has questioned Pimblett’s résumé, arguing that the Englishman lacks wins over top‑tier contenders. After the interim title fight was announced without him, Tsarukyan posted that “nothing changes” and promised to “take what belongs to us” in time. Pimblett answered with a jab on X, “You like apples? @ArmanUFC” with apple and laughing emojis, a reference to Good Will Hunting and a clear nod that he believes he has secured the opportunity Tsarukyan wanted.

Conor McGregor’s message lands against that backdrop and follows earlier comments linking him to Pimblett. Ahead of UFC 314, McGregor had publicly shown interest in Pimblett vs Chandler, prompting Pimblett to say he would “welcome” a future fight with the Irish star and calling it where “the money is.” McGregor has not fought since breaking his leg against Dustin Poirier in 2021 and later withdrew from a planned bout with Chandler due to a toe injury, but his social media activity still shapes narratives around the division.

For now, UFC 324 sets the stage: Gaethje brings years of high‑level experience, Pimblett brings momentum and drawing power, and the interim belt offers a direct path to Topuria when the champion returns. McGregor’s three words do not change the matchmaking, yet they add another layer of intrigue to Pimblett’s biggest night so far and keep McGregor’s name close to the title picture without a fight booked.​