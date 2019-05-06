Conor McGregor Personally Assaults Khabib’s Teammates In PED-Related Tweet

Spread the word!













Conor McGregor has cooled down his extremely personal online war with arch-rival Khabib Nurmagomedov. That doesn’t mean Khabib’s teammates are off limits, however.

Quite the opposite, in fact. McGregor posted a snappy response to a tweet that pointed out all of the Dagestani fighters who would be competing at September’s UFC 242 from Abu Dhabi. ‘The Notorious’ pointed out that three of them had already been caught using performance-enhancing substances:

Dirty smelly rats all of them. https://t.co/izxYVfNAPW — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) May 6, 2019

McGregor came under fire for tweeting some over-the-top personal insults aimed at Khabib’s wife early last month. Many viewed them as religious slurs. The Irish megastar walked back his comments somewhat by tweeting that he respected his fans of all faiths.

However, this is fight-related. McGregor has taken the gloves back off as a result. It could result in Khabib catching wind of it. Whether or not he responds remains to be seen. Khabib’s manager Ali Abdelaziz recently told ESPN.com that they don’t believe McGregor is deserving of an immediate rematch.

But that won’t stop him from doing everything he can to provoke ‘The Eagle’ and get one. Khabib is expected to defend his UFC lightweight title against interim champion Dustin Poirier in Abu Dhabi.

McGregor could be on tap to face the winner. He may have to win a high-profile fight before he does, however. Expect this rivalry to continue producing heat for the time being as a result.