Conor McGregor teases potential $250 million payday for Logan Paul boxing match

Conor McGregor has revealed what his potential payday could be for his rumored boxing match against Logan Paul.

As we know, Conor McGregor is an incredibly hard individual to predict. From his fights in the cage to what he does outside of it, the Irishman knows how to keep people guessing. Most recently, he’s suggested that he’s gearing up for a boxing showcase against Logan Paul which will take place in India.

As of this writing, nothing has been officially confirmed – but both parties have made it known that they intend to make it happen.

In the latest chapter of this odd tale, Conor McGregor has implied that he could stand to earn up to $250 million for taking on Paul.

Conor McGregor teases big payday

“$250,000,000 [Indian flag emoji] #ImComing”

There’s every chance that a fight of this magnitude, regardless of how much money is on the line, doesn’t happen. There are so many contractual hurdles to overcome with Conor McGregor and Logan Paul, but of course, the potential TKO crossover between WWE and UFC will certainly be appealing.

Either way, there’s a sense among many that this is an intentional move from Conor to draw attention away from his sexual assault civil case. His reputation has taken a real knock over the course of the last few months, and it seems like he wants to get a big payday under his belt before returning to the UFC for what will almost certainly be a less lucrative venture.

Logan Paul looks set to gear up for another run in WWE as we prepare for the Royal Rumble, and eventually, the road to WrestleMania. Who knows – maybe we’ll see an interaction between him and McGregor on Monday Night RAW now that they’ve arrived on Netflix. At this point, anything is possible.