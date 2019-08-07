Conor McGregor On Forbes’ List Of Top Seven Social Media’s Most Valuable Athletes

Spread the word!













Conor McGregor was recently on Forbes’ highest-paid athlete list, and now he is on the Forbes’ list of the top seven social media’s most valuable athletes. He is the only non-soccer player on the list.

McGregor is in fifth with 159.7 million interactions, while below him are Mohammed Salah and Paulo Dybala. Leading the pack, by a massive amount is Cristiano Ronaldo in 887.2 million. Meanwhile, just ahead of the Irishman is Kylian Mbappe, 167.6 million, and rounding out the top-three are Neymar and Lionel Messi.

Of course, McGregor is very active on his social media as he continues to promote Proper No. 12 Whiskey, and tweets about UFC events and fighters when he sees fit. He is a massive star outside of MMA, so to see him on the list is no surprise.

Currently, McGregor has no fight booked, and last fought at UFC 229 when he was submitted by Khabib Nurmagomedov. Before that, he boxed Floyd Mayweather and beat Eddie Alvarez at UFC 205 to become the first-ever double-champ in promotion history. When he returns, or if he returns, is to be seen.