Conor McGregor believes that if he doesn’t stay busy, the results could be catastrophic.

The Irishman is one of the most well-known athletes in the world and as a result, is one of the wealthiest. With the kind of money McGregor has at his disposal, he could get into a plethora of illicit activities. Keeping that in mind, the former two-division UFC champion is staying as busy as possible in an effort to keep himself out of trouble.

“I am happy with being busy. I like to be busy, it keeps me in check, it keeps me honest and it keeps me in line,” McGregor said in an interview with Daily Mail Sport. “If I was not busy, with everything at my disposal, it could be catastrophic. I could run myself into a wall. So, I like to keep busy. I must keep my wits about me and I must stay sharp. That’s it. My mother always says box clever and that’s it, I’m boxing clever when it comes to this.”

For Conor McGregor, staying on the straight and narrow is relatively simple. It’s all about building structure and staying consistent once established.

“Consistency and structure is key,” McGregor revealed. “That’s what it’s about. We stay consistent, we keep to the structure, we keep to the plan and that’s it.”

Conor McGregor is Ready to Do Some Damage in His Return to the Octagon

Currently, Conor McGregor is preparing for his highly anticipated return to the Octagon later this year. Sitting on the sidelines following a devastating leg break in his July 2021 scrap with Dustin Poirier, ‘The Notorious’ is readying himself for a comeback that he hopes will ultimately lead to capturing the promotion’s all-time knockouts record, currently co-held by UFC veteran Matt Brown and heavyweight knockout artist Derrick Lewis.

The Irishman is currently slated for a late 2023 scrap with high-octane lightweight contender ‘Iron’ Michael Chandler. Before they strap on the four-ounce gloves and go toe-to-toe, Conor McGregor and Chandler can be seen competing against one another on the 31st season of The Ultimate Fighter, currently airing on ESPN. Of course, that’s just a precursor for what’s to come later this year.

“I’m going to kick this guy in the head,” McGregor said of his opponent. “He’s just tailor-made for being kicked all over the place, and that’s what I’m aiming for. I am aiming to wrap this steel bar around the opponent. And you’re going to see a visual of the leg hanging off and then you’re going to see a visual of a head hanging off. So I’m excited for that and motivated for that, and steady making my way towards it.”

No date, location, or weight class has been announced for the bout, but all parties, including UFC President Dana White, have suggested December being the likeliest of scenarios. One thing that we do know is that no matter where the fight takes place, Conor McGregor will be backed by over five million fans in his home country.

“We [Ireland] are a fighting nation. We back our own. When one of us goes to war, we all go to war,” McGregor said. “I said it in 2014 and it’s honestly the truth. We are always ready to rock. Ireland is electric on a Tuesday and it’s on fire on a Saturday.”

Conor McGregor currently owns three pubs in his home country, the most popular being Black Forge Inn in Dublin. McGregor also made a fortune hauking his own brand of Irish whiskey, Proper No. 12. In 2021, the Irishman alongside his business partners sold their majority stake in the brand to Proximo Spirits for a whopping $600 million.