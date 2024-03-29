UFC star Conor McGregor passionately vows to never retire from fighting: ‘It’s to the grave, until I’m laid out flat’

Former UFC Champion Conor McGregor discusses his fighting future.

McGregor has only fought four times since winning the lightweight title against Eddie Alvarez back in 2016, only winning one of them. However, this doesn’t hasn’t stopped Conor McGregor declaring he will never really retire.

Mandatory Credit: Chris Unger – Zuffa LLC

Talking to TNT Sports ‘The Notorious’ discussed the ongoing trend of older fighters such as Mike Tyson taking to the ring again. Ever the fighter, and businessman, McGregor discussed his interest in participating in such bouts.

Conor McGregor unsure of potential retirement in the future

“Mike Tyson now is fighting Jake Paul. He fought Roy Jones, also,” McGregor said “There you go: That’s an older guy. When he was fighting Roy Jones Jr., something that really stuck out to me was he was asked – Roy Jones Jr., also an aged guy, retired for so long. Why? Recalibrate your competition. There’s a reason that in jiu-jitsu tournaments there’s like the veteran division and all this. So I don’t really feel like I could ever call it a day to it until I’m laid out flat, and that’s it. In a box and going down into the ground, that’s when I’ll call it a day.”

Looking ahead, it seems that McGregor is looking to fight people his age, rather than test the waters of the young and fresh. The Irishman seems more than willing to fight into his 40s if he can get the names he wants.

“I’m aware that is present, that feeling and that thing whatever it is, but I’m also aware that rest, recuperation, recalibration – I’m not going to be 40-odd and looking at the 19-year-old wonder kid from wherever he’s from,” McGregor said. “Even though they might be calling me out. Look at all my potential opponents I have.

“I have gangs of opponents that I have history with – trilogies, secondary fights, fresh fights even. These are all similar age to me. So if these people are similar age to me and I have the audience’s interest – which I do, who’s to say these fights won’t take place whenever they’ll take place. It’s to the grave. It’s to the motherf*cking grave.”

Who would you like to see Conor McGregor fight before he retires?