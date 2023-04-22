Conor McGregor has rekindled his longstanding rivalry with former UFC welterweight contender, Nate Diaz in his reaction to the Stockton native’s street fight overnight in New Orleans – claiming he would “mince” the Californian nowadays, if they eventually meet in a trilogy rubber match.

McGregor, a former undisputed lightweight and featherweight titleholder under the banner of the UFC, suffered his first promotional loss at the hands of Diaz back in 2016, dropping a second round rear-naked choke loss to the Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu ace in a short-notice welterweight bout at UFC 196.

Returning to the Octagon at UFC 202 later that annum, McGregor evened the odds between the two, defeating Diaz in a closely contested majority decision victory, before going on to mint himself as a two-weight champion with a November knockout of lightweight champion, Eddie Alvarez.

Continually linked with a trilogy meeting against Diaz in the time since their 2016 rematch, McGregor confirmed recently that initial plans would see him pitted with the Stockton favorite as opposing coaches on The Ultimate Fighter 31 earlier this year – before the UFC opted to go with lightweight contender, Michael Chandler.

Conor McGregor blasts Nate Diaz following New Orleans street fight

Sharing his thoughts on footage which emerged overnight of Diaz involved in a physical altercation on the streets of New Orleans, in which he knees a bystander in the body during a clinch lock up, before choking the man unconscious with a front choke, McGregor came to the conclusion that he would now “mince” Diaz.

“I mince Nate (Diaz) in the clinch these days,” Conor McGregor tweeted. “Actually anyone in the clinch. Minced.”

“Left like bolognese ya go against me in the clinch,” Conor McGregor tweeted.

Expected to make his Octagon return before the conclusion of this year, McGregor is earmarked to fight the above-mentioned, Chandler at the welterweight limit of 170 pounds, however, an official location, venue, event, or date for the expected fight has yet to be determined by the UFC.