Conor McGregor believes Khamzat Chimaev ‘should have been pulled from the card entirely after significant weight miss

Former UFC double champ Conor McGregor has stated that Khamzat Chimaev should have been pulled from UFC 279 after his egregious weight miss.

UFC 279 has initially set to be headlined by Khamzat Chimaev vs. Nate Diaz. However, after Chimaev weighed in at 178lbs, the fights have all been significantly altered. Diaz now faces Tony Ferguson in the main event at welterweight, whilst Chimaev clashes with Kevin Holland at a 180lb catchweight bout.

Chimaev’s huge weight miss appears to have irked many in the world of MMA, with one of the sport’s biggest stars speaking out against the Chechen.

Conor McGregor took to Twitter to make his feelings regarding Chimaev known, stating that ‘Borz’ should be pulled from the card.

“My opinion they should have pulled Khamzat from the card entirely,” states McGregor. “Reconfiguring bouts, and with a more favorable bout for the failed cutter, will only make many others in the game follow suit. The smirks on the scale where enough for me. Pull from the card and starve. McG UFC.“

Whilst Conor McGregor certainly has his faults, the Irishman was ever the professional when it came to cutting weight, even during his 145lbs, where he was drastically oversized for the weight limit.

McGregor was not the only fighter to be critical of Chimaev’s weight miss, with the likes of Paulo Costa, Derek Brunson and Kevin Holland all taking to Twitter to mock or criticize the undefeated contender.

