Conor McGregor Isn’t Waiting On Khabib After UFC 246 Win

Conor McGregor is back, and he made quite the statement in his Octagon return last night (Sat. January 18, 2020) against Donald Cerrone.

McGregor finished Cerrone in the first round of their UFC 246 pay-per-view (PPV) matchup in just 40 seconds. Now, back in the win column, the Irishman is looking at a massive matchup for his next fight in 2020, a year in which he plans to be extremely active. While several potential opponents have been tossed around, UFC president Dana White is adamant that McGregor should challenge Khabib Nurmagomedov next.

Speaking at his post-fight press conference, McGregor noted he’s not waiting around for anybody, as Nurmagomedov first has a title defense against Tony Ferguson in April, and doesn’t care who he’s matched up with next. (H/T MMA Mania)

”Like I said, the who does not matter,” McGregor said. “F*ck Khabib. The who does not matter. The opponents that I line up are likely all inevitable. Sometimes it takes a while to come back around. Look at the Donald situation. Me and Donald have been going back and forth since 2015.

“We’re involved in this business and we’ll be here a long time. It’s forever, so there’s no rush on anything. And the who does not matter. It’s just keeping myself in shape, focused, and take it as it comes.”

As for which weight class he’ll compete at next, lightweight or welterweight, McGregor is open to either, however, he had nothing but great things to say about competing at 170 pounds.

”I like this weight, I have to say,” McGregor said. “Donald’s a big man in there. Donald said he only cut a pound, that’s a lie, that’s not accurate. He was in the sauna since Wednesday. We saw him in the sauna since Wednesday. I wouldn’t be surprised if he was above 185, about 185 in there. I was 170, if even.

“I had a breakfast that morning. But like I said, I felt energetic, I felt fresh, I felt the want to be in there. I like 170. I also like 155 and could have made 155 this camp no problem. I’m open. Like I said, the who does not matter. The weight does not matter. It’s just consistency and carry on.”

What do you think about McGregor not committing to fighting Khabib next?