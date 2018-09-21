Conor McGregor Inks New Six-Fight Deal With UFC

Conor McGregor inks a new six-fight deal with the UFC, all but assuring he will be the highest paid MMA fighter for some time to come.

The news of McGregor’s new deal was first reported by ESPN. However, it was stated that McGregor had signed a six-fight deal, but the former two-division champion actually inked a new six-fight contract instead.

McGregor’s new Irish Whiskey brand ‘Proper No. 12’ will get branding inside the Octagon as apart of the new deal.

As expected terms of the deal were not made available but the money for the first fight will be revealed when McGregor faces Nurmagomedov as the Nevada State Athletic Commission reports all fighter salaries.

Let’s not forget Conor will see a massive backend on pay-per-view profits. But those figures are not available either.

UFC 229 is easily expected to be the best selling PPV of 2018 and could go on to set all-time great buy rate numbers. Earlier today UFC President Dana White estimated 2.5 million PPV buys were already purchased for October 6.

McGregor’s new deal all but guarantees that the Irishman will continue to be the highest paid fighter in combat sports for as long as he chooses to be.