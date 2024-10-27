Conor McGregor Sparks Buzz With Cryptic Post After Topuria’s KO Win—Dana White Reacts

Conor McGregor has created a storm on social media following Ilia Topuria’s KO win over Max Holloway – and Dana White has taken notice.

We all know that Conor McGregor loves to troll the masses. In addition, he likes to get involved in the aftermath of big UFC fights. That makes sense, given he’s one of the most intriguing figures in the history of combat sports.

Last night, Ilia Topuria knocked out Max Holloway in the main event of UFC 308. As you can imagine, this cements him as one of the biggest stars in the sport right now. He’s turned away Holloway and Alexander Volkanovski in back to back fights, proving once and for all that he is the new king at 145 pounds.

Of course, Conor McGregor once held that title after defeating Jose Aldo. At this point in proceedings it’s hard to imagine a scenario in which the Irishman takes on ‘El Matador’, but if that tweet is anything to go by, it’s a distinct possibility.

Here is the tweet, as well as what Dana White had to say when asked about it during the post-fight press conference.

Conor McGregor sends a message

“Call me.”

Dana White’s reply was as befuddled as most fans and pundits.

“I don’t know. I think he did it to get this. We’re all sitting here going ‘huh, what did he mean?'”

Conor McGregor wants to be in the limelight and that much is crystal clear. In equal measure, Ilia Topuria is the kind of fighter who would clearly be willing to take on any challenge that is put in his way.

For Dana White, a bout like this makes sense if you want to make as much money as possible. Still, given where they are both at right now in the UFC and their respective careers, we can’t say it feels particularly likely.