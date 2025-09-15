Conor McGregor has Dropped OUT of Ireland’s Presidential Race

Conor McGregor’s professed desire to take part in the Irish Presidential Race has played out like his Jose Aldo fight, where there was a lot of build-up only for things to halt in a flash. Next month’s election for the presidency of Ireland will not feature McGregor, who was soon due to take part in meetings to secure the requisite nominations needed to get on the ballot.

That amount of required nominations can come in the form of either 20 members of parliament or four local authorities. The people of Ireland will make their voices heard at the polls on October 24th. Via his personal social media @TheNotoriousMMA, in a message that was later shared to X account @champRDS, McGregor said,

“Following careful reflection, and after consulting with my family, I am withdrawing my candidacy from this presidential race. This was not an easy decision, but it is the right one at this moment in time.”

🚨 BREAKING: Conor McGregor has announced that he is no longer running for President of Ireland 🇮🇪



"Following careful reflection, and after consulting with my family, I am withdrawing my candidacy from this presidential race. This was not an easy decision, but it is the right… pic.twitter.com/IAFZwG4R1g — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) September 15, 2025

Conor McGregor and the political viewpoints within his abandoned presidential bid

Conor McGregor’s talking points for this now off-the-table push to become president of Ireland centred around curbing immigration efforts while focusing on “Irish culture” and “giving back to the people.” McGregor had received formal backing for this political endeavour from the former two-division UFC champion as well as more tacit acknowledgments from figures like Tucker Carlson and Donald Trump.

Speaking poorly of the constitution’s established eligibility rules, McGregor stated [via The Guardian],

“This democratic deficit against the will of the Irish people has now been successfully magnified by my expression of interest.”

Further expressing his political viewpoint, McGregor quipped [via The Guardian],

“There is now a very visible and vocal movement of Irish patriots reverting to our cultural and historical origins seeking to maintain and protect our way of life as Irish – to them I salute you. The current has changed and this tide cannot be held back!”

McGregor has faced a lot of backlash in Ireland, and the once endeared figure of the Emerald Isle has soured many compatriots on him. ‘The Notorious’ had a sub-two-digit percentile level of public approval for his previously professed intentions to become president of Ireland, which underscores that idea.