Conor McGregor Hardly Wait to Make His Bare Knuckle Debut “Teeth marks etched into my knuckles”

Conor McGregor has a fervent passion for bare-knuckle, which is clear from how he operates as a partial owner of BKFC. But the former two-division UFC champion seems to have a defined hunger to throw down in gloveless combat someday.

This was touched on during a recent virtual media appearance ahead of BKFC 82, with McGregor and BKFC’s founder David Feldman both taking part. While ‘The Notorious’ touched on several subjects related to this card, which features a King of Violence title fight as well as the crowning of the Queen of Violence, the brash combatant also described his own desires to compete under this ruleset in the future, as Conor McGregor said,

“A man, there’s teeth marks etched into my knuckles, all over my knuckles. I’m a fighting man. Not just inside the octagon, but outside. I’m a fighter true and true. It is who I am. And I am very excited and eager to compete in Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship. One, test myself, gain respect and honor that bare knuckle fighting championship brings these fighters. And two, boost the stock. Three double the checks. Double checks for the double champ. My favorite.”

Conor McGregor outlines strategy to prepare for idealized UFC White House return

Conor McGregor has a more immediate competitive focus on his UFC return and has a six month timeline established to embark on his return to the cage next Summer. McGregor has professed a desire to finally have that Michael Chandler fight come to fruition and have it be in alignment with the UFC’s unique card to celebrate 250 years of American independence.

By the time that desired fight could get into the cage, if it gets booked at all, it will mark half a decade outside of the octagon for McGregor after snapping his leg in the Dustin Poirier trilogy fight from July 2021. Touching on the methodology for his sought-after return to mixed martial arts in the summer of 2026, McGregor stated [via MMA Fighting],