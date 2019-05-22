Conor McGregor Offers Full Breakdown Of Post-UFC 229 Brawl

Spread the word!













The post-event brawl between the teams of Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229 will live on for a long time.

Following Khabib’s fourth-round submission win over the Irishman, “The Eagle” jumped the Octagon to attack McGregor cornerman Dillon Danis. This sparked a huge brawl between both teams, both inside and outside the cage. Now, months removed from the incident, and several suspensions later, McGregor has given, possibly, the most in-depth analysis of the brawl since it occurred.

Speaking in an interview with motivational speaker Tony Robbins, McGregor recalled how the incident began (via Pundit Arena):

“So what happened was, the fight was done, the match was done,” McGregor said. “He [Khabib] climbed over the fence and jumped into the crowd to make a bit of noise but as soon as he jumped into the crowd he cowered away. I like to call it ‘scurried away’ cause they’re little rats they are.

“I gave my respect and congrats, he won the match – let’s see what happens next time. I’m confident we’ll get it again, let’s go again. I am humble in victory or defeat no matter what. It’s a sport at the end of the day, a gruesome sport, but it’s a sport. So I respected it, I was defeated on the night.”

After Khabib lunged over at Danis, McGregor explained how things spilled into the Octagon, after he jumped on the cage himself and threw a shot at one of Khabib’s brothers:

“He jumped in to cause this chaos and attack. I saw this take place, I got up off the ground and said ‘ok, now I’m back in the mix’, jumped on top of the cage, as I jumped on top of the cage, his brother came sprinting across and jumped on top of the cage also to climb in and help him. I seen him there and it was like a Christmas present. He was right there, I smacked him right in the eyesocket and we started fighting on top of the cage.

“It got broken up. We ended up in the cage then, he was trying to get past the security. I was just watching everything. I am very self-defense-minded through growing up. I know where my entrances and my exits are and I am very aware of my surroundings. When the fight was breaking out and I knew there were people in and out, there were a lot of rogue people and I wasn’t aware of who was with who, who was with security. So I backed myself up against the cage wall, where I thought I was good.

“What happened was, two of his teammates ran and jumped over right behind me. For me, with my mindset, it was fascinating for me to watch that back because I got to a safe place, I was good. I got to a place where I was aware and I could see any incoming threats and deal with it. They came right over my back, right over my back. The first one, the Chechen man, ran right out in front of me and went over to the brother who got smacked and was like ‘what happened’ and then turned back and saw me.

“But I had already saw him so as he turned back. Boom! I smacked him. He wobbled. As I smacked him and wobbled him, another one jumped over the back and he sly-hooked me from the side. I covered up.”

McGregor seemed satisfied with himself that he was able to land the final blow of the night:

“That got separated and then the final one was the original brother who was on the top of the cage, he broke free from the security, ran at 100mph towards me.

“He threw a right hand. As he threw that right hand I threw a left. Boom! There’s an image, an aerial image, of the right hand just whipping by my face and my left hand just landing flush down the pipe! The final blow of the night! That’s it. I win.”