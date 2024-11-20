Conor McGregor, Tyson Fury, and Anthony Joshua Could Be the Future of Bare Knuckle Fighting

BKFC boss David Feldman sees a future where Conor McGregor, Tyson Fury, and Anthony Joshua are all toeing the line for his bare-knuckle fight group.

In recent years, Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship has made some big strides toward becoming one of the premiere combat sports organizations in the U.S. Aside from getting the brutal sport sanctioned in 25 states since its inception in 2018, BKFC has seen an influx of ex-MMA stars like Eddie Alvarez, Luke Rockhold, Michael ‘Venom’ Page, and ‘Platinum’ Mike Perry make their way into the squared circle.

Of course, you can’t talk about BKFC these days without mentioning Conor McGregor. Earlier this year, the Irish megastar revealed that he is a part-owner of the ever-growing organization and has made regular appearances at BKFC events both stateside and overseas.

Recently, BKFC founder David Feldman shared some pretty lofty goals for the organization’s future — the most logical of which would see McGregor step inside the squared circle as a competitor rather than an owner.

His others just so happen to include two of the biggest names in the boxing game today.

“The best people would be Conor, Tyson Fury, and Anthony Joshua,” Feldman told World Boxing News. “Anthony Joshua did an interview and said my first favorite sport is boxing, and my second favorite is bare-knuckle fighting. He said it to the public. There’s guys like that out there, and I don’t think it’s far-fetched to see some of the best boxers in history, or best MMA fighters in history, take the gloves off and fight for BKFC. I don’t think that’s far-fetched.”

Feldman says stars like Fury, Joshua, and conor McGregor fighting in BKFC is ‘only a matter of time’

Bagging athletes like Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury may seem unlikely, but the BKFC has proven to be a strong draw for athletes who have entered the twilight of their respective careers. Perhaps one day when ‘AJ’ and ‘The Gypsy King’ are no longer guaranteed draws in boxing, they can continue to find success — and big bags of cash — fighting for Feldman and McGregor.