Conor McGregor is Begging for Freedom in Cryptic Message

Conor McGregor yearns to be free.

It’s been more than three years since we’ve seen ‘Mystic Mac’ grace the Octagon. His drought was scheduled to end on June 29th in Las Vegas, but McGregor ultimately bowed out of his UFC 303 headliner with Michael Chandler due to, of all things, a broken pinky toe.

Since then, McGregor has been lobbying for a date in December, but even more than that it looks like McGregor wants to be free from the shackles of his UFC contract.

Recently, the former two-division titleholder took to social media with a four-word post that had everyone speculating about its meaning.

“When I get free,” McGregor wrote on X.

McGregor also posted a training clip on Instagram with the hashtag #FreeTheMac.

Conor McGregor’s Comments come days after speculation over UFC 310 headliner

Interestingly, McGregor’s comments come days after newly minted welterweight world champion Belal Muhammad revealed that his first title defense could headline UFC 310 in December, the date McGregor desperately wanted for his rescheduled scrap with Chandler.

It’s possible that Muhammad versus either Shavkat Rakhmonov or Kamaru Usman—the two fighters heavily favored to get the first crack—could be situated as the co-main event under a McGregor vs. Chandler headliner, though no such thing has happened since 2016 when Conor McGregor vs. Nate Diaz main evented UFC 196.

The co-main event that night was Miesha Tate’s win over Holly Holm to capture the women’s bantamweight title.