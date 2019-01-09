Conor McGregor Fires Back At Firas Zahabi Over Recent Comments

Conor McGregor fires back Tristar Gym coach Firas Zahabi after some of the comments he made during an ‘Ask me Anything’ session. It all started when Zahabi gave his thoughts about a potential rematch between McGregor and UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway.

McGregor beat Holloway back in 2013. However, since then, Holloway has transformed into the fighter he is today by getting better. Since then Holloway has gone on an impressive 13 fight win streak.

Zahbi ended up picking Holloway to beat the former UFC lightweight and featherweight champion in a potential second fight. Well, that didn’t sit well with McGregor, who responded with a series of tweets.

“ Hey firaz . Young man afraid to get in and fight, himself. Stop talking about me like you know me, you twerp. You are what age? Why are not in there yourself? Are you not up to it? You rent dorms and hit a clock for a living. Shut your pie, kid.”



He also fired a tweet that he has since deleted that read, “All these young mouthy clock hitters. Stay ready.”

