Firas Zahabi: Holloway Would ‘Outpunch & Outwork’ McGregor In Rematch

One of the more intriguing rematches in the UFC right now is one between Max Holloway and Conor McGregor.

“The Notorious” defeated the Hawaiian via unanimous decision back in 2013. Eventually, McGregor would go on to become the biggest star mixed martial arts (MMA) has ever seen. Also, Holloway hasn’t lost a fight since being defeated by the Irishman and is now the 145-pound champion. Now that both men have risen to elite status in the UFC, fans would love to see the two rematch after they’ve evolved.

If that were to happen, MMA coach Firas Zahabi is picking “Blessed” in the rematch. Zahabi believes Holloway would “outwork” and “outpunch” McGregor if they fought again (via Bloody Elbow):

“If I had to pick Max Holloway vs. McGregor today, I would pick Max Holloway,” Zahabi said. “I think Holloway has grown leaps and bounds since then. In my opinion, Holloway would out-punch him, outwork him.

“He would do very much what Diaz did [to Conor McGregor], but more,” he said. “I think McGregor got away with a lot of stuff, like the leg kicks against Diaz, but I don’t think he’ll have that against Holloway.”

McGregor has now lost twice inside the UFC, both by way of submission. Because of that, Zahabi believes the blueprint the beating one of the sporting world’s biggest stars is more clear:

“Holloway has the same type of output as Diaz, the same kind of chin as Diaz,” he said. “He’s more athletic than Diaz, he has more variety in his attacks, he has more kicking, kneeing and elbowing, and his chin is just phenomenal.

“So I really think he would take it in the later rounds. I think the blueprint for beating McGregor is more well understood by the roster.”