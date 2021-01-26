Former dual weight UFC champion Conor McGregor faces up to six months on the sidelines after losing his highly anticipated rematch with Dustin Poirier this past weekend.

‘The Diamond’ avenged his 2014 defeat to McGregor in emphatic fashion at UFC 257 in Abu Dhabi on Sunday morning (local time). Poirier needed just two rounds to pick up a knockout win in the biggest fight of his career.

As with every event, the fighters who competed are now subject to mandatory medical suspensions.

Check out how long Poirier, McGregor and everyone else competing at UFC 257 will have to sit out.

UFC 257 Medical Suspensions (via MixedMartialArts.com)

Dustin Poirier: Seven days for mandatory rest

Conor McGregor: Suspended 180 Days to McGregor or until right tibia/fibula x-ray is cleared by a doctor. ‘Notorious’ is also suspended for 45 days with no contact for 30 days.

Michael Chandler: Seven days for Mandatory Rest

Dan Hooker: Suspended 45 days with no contact for 30 days due to TKO loss.

Joanne Calderwood: Seven days for Mandatory Rest



Jessica Eye: Suspended for 45 days with no contact for 30 days due to left brow laceration.

Makhmud Muradov: 30-day suspension and 21 Days no contact due to hard bout.

Andrew Sanchez: 180-day suspension or until nasal and right tibia/fibula x-rays are cleared by a doctor. Sanchez is also suspended 45 days with no contact for 30 days.

Marina Rodriguez: Seven days for mandatory rest.

Amanda Ribas: 45-day suspension with no contact for 30 days due to TKO loss.



Arman Tsarukyan: 30-day suspension for left brow and scalp laceration with 21 days no contact.

Matt Frevola: 180-day suspension or until right hand x-ray is cleared by a doctor. Also 30 days with no contact for 21 days.



Brad Tavares: Seven days for mandatory rest.

Antonio Carlos Junior: Suspended 30 days for hard bout with 21 days no contact.

Julianna Pena: Seven days for mandatory rest.

Sara McMann: Suspended 30 days for hard bout with 21 days no contact



Marcin Prachnio: Suspended 30 days for hard bout with 21 days no contact.



Khalil Rountree: Suspended 30 days for left ankle pain with 21 days no contact.



Movsar Evloev: Seven days for mandatory rest.

Nik Lentz: Suspended for 45 days with no contact for 30 days due to right brow laceration.

Amir Albazi: Suspended 30 days for hard bout with 21 days no contact.

Zhalgas Zhumagulov: Suspended 30 days for hard bout with 21 days no contact.

Do you think Conor McGregor be out for six months?