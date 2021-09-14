Conor McGregor has reportedly been sliding in Megan Fox’s DM’s.

The Irishman got into a surprise scuffle with Machine Gun Kelly at the VMA’s on Sunday.

It was originally thought McGregor tried to approach MGK to thank him for supporting at his last fight. The rapper and his girlfriend, Fox, were in attendance at UFC 264. ‘Notorious’ was pushed away by security working for Kelly, and this may have caused McGregor to spill his drink. The former dual-weight UFC champion gathered his thoughts before launching a drink at MGK and Fox. McGregor even threw a punch before the fracas was broken up and both men entered the awards ceremony.

According to Extra host Billy Bush, the ugly incident was caused by the UFC star sliding in the DMs of the Hollywood actress.

This is something that would line up with what McGregor had to say immediately after the incident as he denied any knowledge of the singer except for the fact he dated Fox.

“Absolutely nothing (happened),” McGregor said of the bust-up with MGK. “I don’t know. I just showed up and I don’t know. I don’t even know the guy to be honest with you. Just rumors. Nothing happened with me. I only fight real fighters. People that actually fight. I certainly don’t fight little Vanilla Ice white rappers. I don’t even know the guy. I don’t know anything about him, except that he’s with Megan Fox.”

This is not the first time McGregor has overstepped with someone’s significant other. In the build-up and aftermath of UFC 264, the Irishman accused Dustin Poirier’s wife of sending him unsolicited direct messages on Instagram. McGregor also made disparaging comments about Khabib Nurmagomedov’s wife in the build-up to their fight at UFC 229.

Do you think Conor McGregor messaging Megan Fox caused his clash with Machine Gun Kelly at the VMA’s?