Conor McGregor Disagrees With Critics Of Jose Aldo’s Bantamweight Cut

Much has been made of Jose Aldo’s cut down to 135 pounds. Aldo, the former 145-pound champion of the UFC, will take on Marlon Moraes at UFC 245 on pay-per-view (PPV) from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

However, given Aldo already had trouble making 145 pounds, many were skeptical upon his intentions to drop down to bantamweight. Now that photos have emerged showing Aldo in the midst of cutting weight, many within the mixed martial arts (MMA) community have voiced their concern for how Aldo is looking, with some suggesting he looks unhealthy.

However, responding to ESPN’s Ariel Helwani on Twitter, who also voiced his concern, Conor McGregor offered his support to Aldo, suggesting he doesn’t think Aldo looks bad at all.

“I disagree here. He looks more than on top of it in my experienced opinion. Well trimmed in advance, and naturally a lighter man now. This can only be done over a long length of time and with complete dedication. Respect! I wish him well and am excited to see him in this division.”

When asked what exactly Aldo has to gain from cutting down to 135 pounds at this point in his career, McGregor responded with the following.

“The rejuvenation of your career with fresh goals and targets! The prestige of being a UFC World champion in two weight divisions! The feeling of excitement you will give the fans with all the new potential match-ups that can be made! All great and valid reasons! Enjoy”

McGregor is preparing to return to Octagon action himself. He’ll headline the UFC 246 PPV against Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone on January 18 from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

What do you think about McGregor’s support of Aldo’s cut down to 135 pounds?