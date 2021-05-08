Conor McGregor has denied telling Khabib Nurmagomedov it’s only business at UFC 229.

In round two of their now infamous fight, Nurmagomedov is heard saying “let’s talk now” as he beats on the Irishman.

McGregor stands up at the end of round two and appears to reply to his Russian rival.

BT Sport along with several other media outlets reported McGregor attempted to calm his opponent down by claiming his pre-fight antics were “only business.”

On social media last night, McGregor was advising Diego Sanchez to distance himself from Joshua Fabia. The former dual-weight UFC champion said he supported Sanchez’s right to ask the broadcast team for a fair shake but felt his coach took over the conversation.

“I watched the engagement with the broadcast team with an open minded judgement and an understanding that there was disrespectful comments made against you,” McGregor wrote. “You were right to pull this up. But the other guy took over the convo. Made it all about him. This is not his story Diego.”

A fan then referenced BT Sports coverage of his fight with Nurmagomedov.

“Real dirty. I’ve felt the commentary wrath a few times,” McGregor replied. “Imagine this was the round I had won too. The guy was holding onto me crying to referee saying I was breaking the rules or some shit. And they try and say that I said this only business shit. Absolute horse plop.”

What do you think Conor McGregor actually said to Khabib Nurmagomedov?