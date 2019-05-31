Conor McGregor Declares Support For Irish Boxing Champ Katie Taylor

Spread the word!













The boxing world will have their eyes fixed on one fight in particular this weekend.

Heavyweight king Anthony Joshua will be defending his throne against challenger Andy Ruiz in his United States debut. However, another interesting title bout going down is between Irish star Katie Taylor and Delfine Persoon.

Recently, Taylor’s fellow countryman, former UFC “Champ Champ” Conor McGregor, took to Instagram to show his support for Taylor. Check it out here:

“This is one of my favorite pictures! ‬What an experience it was to watch this woman fight live! ‬If I was not in a cast from my own fight preparations, I would be ringside for this fight 100%! ‬Back this woman all the way! ‬

“Aiming to become the Unified World Boxing Champion this weekend! The first boxer male or female from the Emerald Isle to ever reach this coveted position! Ireland’s Katie Taylor! What a woman”

McGregor first attended one of Taylor’s fights back in late 2018 when she took on Cindy Serrano. You can check out some footage from that appearance here:

As McGregor mentioned, he is currently preparing for his return to the Octagon. However, he suffered a minor setback when he injured his hand during training.