Conor McGregor Criticizes Khabib’s ‘Deceiving’ Undefeated Record

Conor McGregor has now criticized Khabib Nurmagomedov’s undefeated record ahead of UFC 229.

It’s hard to impress the “Notorious” one. After all, he is the biggest superstar the sport of MMA has ever seen and he is arguably the most recognizable sports figure on the planet.

McGregor has been highly critical of his fellow lightweight’s performances inside the Octagon. Just last year he flamed Khabib on social media. Saying the Dagestani’s mauling of Edson Barbosa was on par with ‘dogs–t’ despite a lopsided unanimous decision for Nurmagomedov.

Although the Dagestani wrecking machine sports an undefeated record, McGregor is not impressed. As a matter of fact, he thinks Khabib’s unblemished record is flawed.

“I’m not really impressed that much by his record,” McGregor said in an interview with Megan Olivi. “It’s a pretty looking record but if you dig deep, it’s not that pretty. I think it’s very deceiving. Everybody seems to put him on a pedestal, he’s this, he’s that — I don’t see it.” “He’s a bit timid when it comes to taking a shot. He does not like to take a smack. If you don’t like to take a smack and you fight me, you’re in for a long, long night.”

McGregor went on to discount Khabib’s most recent victory at UFC 223. He was scheduled to fight then-champion Tony Ferguson for the fourth time. Unfortunately, Furguson would injure his knee just days before the fight putting the fight in jeopardy yet again.

Al Iaquinta stepped in on 24 hours notice but Khabib was just too much for the part-time real estate agent.

McGregor now plans on reminding the world he never lost his belt(s) and he is still the king of the 155-pound division.