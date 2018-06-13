Conor McGregor Could Enter Plea Deal At Thursday Hearing

“Basically on Thursday, Conor is appearing in court to see if he was indicted before the district attorney can proceed to trial. Everything will go down in court Thursday. “If I were a betting man, I’d say that unless some plea will be worked out Thursday, an indictment will probably be filed by the court.”

He’s not off the hook just yet, however, as the report claimed that if McGregor were indeed to reach a plea deal with the District Attorney tomorrow – which would most likely involve probation a fine, and/or community service – ‘The Notorious’ would likely “be informed a secret grand jury has been empaneled and has established reasonable cause to justify further hearings.”

Disclosure of evidence, more court appearances, and even a trial could come after that, although that’s believed to be unlikely due to the fact it is his first criminal offense in America and McGregor will likely be focused on resuming his fighting career rather than drawing the case out in court. The fact he was caught on camera committing the act would also make a plea deal more likely.

There’s no confirmation of when he will return, but McGregor reportedly does have a meeting set with UFC President Dana White later this week. White did not reveal his plans for McGregor when probed, saying only that, “I have no clue. We know nothing about” the court date.

A spokesperson for McGregor’s attorney issued a vague statement on his court appearance tomorrow:

“We will be in court tomorrow and we do not have more information.”

So the MMA universe will know more about McGregor’s fighting future – or at least his freedom – tomorrow, but this would all appear to be a set of smoke and mirrors at this point with a plea deal likely to occur.

What’s more important, at least to fight fans, is when McGregor will return to the UFC octagon if he ever does. It’s clear that the UFC needs him now more than they ever have, with pay-per-view buys for cards as stacked as last Saturday night’s UFC 225 reportedly bringing in historically low buyrates.