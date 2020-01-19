Conor McGregor Claps Back At Dana White Ruling Out Moscow For Khabib Rematch

Spread the word!













Conor McGregor responded to UFC president Dana White being against the idea of a Khabib Nurmagomedov rematch in Moscow.

McGregor returned to the win column after he defeated Donald Cerrone via first-round TKO at UFC 246 on Saturday night. Afterwards, White claimed that the rematch with Nurmagomedov was what made the most sense for McGregor.

He added that it would be the biggest fight in mixed martial arts history and would be massive just about anywhere in the world. However, he didn’t seem too pleased about the idea of it taking place in Moscow.

Whether it’s because of any potential hostility towards the Irishman or because of pay-per-view sales, White was adamant it wouldn’t happen there. McGregor, though, is eager for it to take place there as he believes it would be a spectacle:

“Why was he [White] against it? Come on now, how much money is enough money? There’s a lot of money in Russia,” McGregor responded. “I love Russia. I love the Russian people. I went to Moscow recently. They’re such a great nation. They’re so passionate about the sport of mixed martial arts. They’re so passionate about myself and they support me. They support Proper 12. They know a good liquid, a good spirit. They are a good-spirited people.

“And what a place. It would be something out of a Rocky movie. I’d be very eager to do that. … Let’s see what happens. I would love that. I want to create spectacles for the people.”

McGregor also took a shot at Nurmagomedov in the process:

“Your man was saying I wasn’t allowed out there,” he added. “I wasn’t supposed to be out there. They were running the streets screaming my name. So I’m more Russian than that man. I would love to go to Moscow and compete there.”

What do you make of McGregor’s comments?