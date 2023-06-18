With speculation mounting regarding a potential Octagon return for former two-weight champion, Conor McGregor by the end of the UFC’s schedule this year, Sean O’Malley has suggested the Dubliner likely should abandon a planned fight with Michael Chandler – and instead face ex-champion, Charles Oliveira.

McGregor, a former undisputed lightweight and featherweight titleholder, has been linked with a fight with former title chaser, Chandler before the end of this year – with both featuring as opposing coaches on The Ultimate Fighter 31, however, a pairing has yet to be determined by the organization at the time of publication.

Yet to officially return to the USADA (United States Anti-Doping Agency) testing pool to boot, the 34-year-old is currently embroiled in further controversy, with allegations of sexual assault leveled against the ex-champion following an alleged incident during game 4 of the NBA Finals earlier this month in MIami, Florida.

Conor McGregor has been urged to abandon a fight with Michael Chandler

Yet to book a fight with Chandler later this year – or next year to boot, McGregor, who has been urged to abandon that fight by former two-division champion, Henry Cejudo, has now been urged to pursue a fight with former lightweight gold holder, Oliveira in his earmarked return instead.

“It’s sounding like – and I read it, and it must be true, I saw it on the internet,” Sean O’Malley said on his YouTube channel. “Charles Oliviera vs. Conor McGregor, potentially instead of Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler.”

“I am all for it,” O’Malley explained. “I am all for it, I will watch Conor fight pretty much anyone… Conor vs. Charles, I would – dude, that fight gets me hard. Conor vs. Chandler too, don’t get me wrong. That’s a f*cking sweet fight. I wanna see that one too. But if I had to pick, Conor vs. Charles – that fight gets me excited, I would love to see it.” (Transcribed by MMA News)