Conor McGregor has reacted for the first time to being named him the highest-paid athlete for 2021 by Forbes.

“Baby we did it!! Uimhir a Haon,” McGregor wrote on social media. “Thank you Forbes for recognizing my role as an entrepreneur! It was a dream to lead this list with so many successful athletes! Onwards and upwards we go.”

McGregor takes top honors for the first time in his career in his second appearance on the list. Forbes reviews prize money, salaries, and bonuses earned between May 1, 2020, and May 1, 2021. They also include endorsement incomes that estimate sponsorship deals, appearance fees, and licensing revenues based on information from industry insiders.

‘Notorious’ has been tireless in his pursuit of wealth. This year he’s earned $180 million, with $158 million of that total made outside of the ring. The re-evaluation of Proper Twelve heavily contributed to McGregor’s financial success this year, with him remaining in an ownership role with the whiskey brand. The move made McGregor part of a prestigious group as only the third athlete in history to earn more than $70 million outside of athletic competition while still actively competing in a single year. He joins Roger Federer and Tiger Woods with the accomplishment.

McGregor dethrones the tennis legend, who earned top honours last year, with Lionel Messi, Christiano Ronaldo, Dak Prescott, and LeBron James rounding out this year’s top five. It is also the first time that more than three athletes earned over $100 million in a single year.

The Irishman will continue adding to his vast wealth when he returns to the Octagon on July 10. McGregor is scheduled to face off against Dustin Poirier in an eagerly anticipated and highly lucrative trilogy fight.

Do you think Conor McGregor will top the rich list in 2022?