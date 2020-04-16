Conor McGregor Called Racist In Heated Debate With Sinead O’Connor

Spread the word!













Conor McGregor and Sinead O’Connor got into it last night after the singer labelled the MMA star racist for his views on coronavirus.

The former dual weight UFC champion originally tweeted out to encourage Irish people to take on 1500 jobs in farming during the pandemic. This was in response to an article that claimed the country would be flying in thousands of foreign workers to complete the harvest.

“Men and Women, WE ARE HIRING,” said McGregor. “I need 1,500 labourers ready to work in our amazing food and agriculture industry. Flying in 1,500 people from the outside world, at this point in time, will break the chains of all command.”

Men and Women, WE ARE HIRING ☘️

I need 1,500 labourers ready to work in our amazing food and agriculture industry.

Please send all C.V’s to @LeoVaradkar and @michaelcreed.

Flying in 1,500 people from the outside world, at this point in time, will break the chains of all command. https://t.co/CQXbtkdFNx — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) April 15, 2020

O’Connor didn’t like the message her compatriot was sending and proceeded to label him racist in a series of tweets.

“Could you please elucidate me as to what exactly you are referring when you say the chains of command?” Which you say will be broken if immigrant workers come to help farmers. What exactly are the chains of command?”

“Are you on something? Because you sound like a slave owner more with each passing year. I mean, I love you an all, but like, what the f*ck racist sh*t you been swallowing? Where has the real Conor gone? Because I know your mama didn’t raise you to be any kind of racist.”

“If you think you’re helping Irish people by stoking xenophobia, you seriously need help yourself. Your remarks to Mayweather made me ashamed of you to be honest. But I said nothing. But this “chain of all command” remark is dangerous. You ought withdraw it.”

@TheNotoriousMMA Could you please elucidate me as to what exactly you are referring when you say "the chains of command? Which you say will be broken if immigrant workers come to help farmers. What exactly are the chains of command? — Sinead O'Connor (AKA Shuhada Sadaqat) (@MagdaDavitt77) April 15, 2020

@TheNotoriousMMA Because you sound like a slave owner more with each passing year. I mean, I love you an all, but like, what the fuck racist shit you been swallowing? Where has the real Conor gone? Because I know your mama didn't raise you to be any kind of racist. — Sinead O'Connor (AKA Shuhada Sadaqat) (@MagdaDavitt77) April 15, 2020

@TheNotoriousMMA If you think you're helping Irish people by stoking xenophobia, you seriously need help yourself. Your remarks to Mayweather. made me ashamed of you to be honest. But I said nothing. But this "chain of all command remark" is dangerous. You ought withdraw it. — Sinead O'Connor (AKA Shuhada Sadaqat) (@MagdaDavitt77) April 15, 2020

McGregor responded to the signer to deny her claims of racism and stated it is dangerous to be bringing people into Ireland during a global pandemic, he said.

“I will refuse to listen to ‘don’t move more than 2k from home’ yet air and sea ports, where the virus first entered, remain fully open” said McGregor. “With upwards of 1k passengers in and out daily. It is equivalent to pushing and pulling at the same time. That command cannot be followed. How?

“On top of this, there are now 1500 labourers being sourced to fly in from abroad to work in our agriculture industry. At this time? Too dangerous. Too risky. Also, I’m sure we have 1500 out of work labourers at the ready. On soil. It simply makes no sense what is being touted.

On top of this, there are now 1500 labourers being sourced to fly in from abroad to work in our agriculture industry. At this time?

Too dangerous. Too risky.

Also, I’m sure we have 1500 out of work labourers at the ready. On soil.

It simply makes no sense what is being touted. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) April 15, 2020

“Nothing whatsoever to do with immigrants. At this time it is crazy to even suggest anything other than essential medical equipment/personnel be flown in. Everything else must be halted. Even food. We have food here. We must shut shop Sinead. For now, not forever.”

Nothing whatsoever to do with immigrants.

At this time it is crazy to even suggest anything other than essential medical equipment/personnel be flown in. Everything else must be halted.

Even food. We have food here.

We must shut shop Sinead.

For now, not forever. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) April 15, 2020

Despite his thoughtful response O’Connor wasn’t satisfied and continued to label the UFC fighter xenophobic, she said.

“Man, I just get pissed about people going on about immigrants. Always full of gaslighting excuses. Saying they aren’t xenophobic when they clearly are. We ought be grateful any human being fleeing for their life thought we were worth coming to.”

Man, I just get pissed about people going on about immigrants. Always full of gaslighting excuses. Saying they aren't xenophobic when they clearly are. We ought be grateful any human being fleeing for their life thought we were worth coming to. — Sinead O'Connor (AKA Shuhada Sadaqat) (@MagdaDavitt77) April 15, 2020

Is Sinead O’Connor right to call out Conor McGregor as racist?