UFC star Conor McGregor blasted on social media after aiming racial slur at Pakistani native

Irish megastar Conor McGregor is once again under fire for using a racial slur against a Pakistani man on social media.

Despite not stepping foot inside the Octagon for over two years, McGregor has stayed in the spotlight, for better or for worse. This time, it’s definitely the latter as fight fans online are calling attention to the former two-division titleholder’s racial attack on a Pakistani man who made mention of his arch-rival, Khabib Nurmagomedov, in a post on X.

“Remember the Name Khabib,” the user wrote. That prompted Conor McGregor to snap back with, “Remember this name ‘wonk nose paki.’

Conor Mcgregor just used racial slur against a Pakistani man mentioning Khabib😲😲😲💀 pic.twitter.com/nK7abUhjWV — Cute Laddu 🐐🍥 Astrology Expert (@buddy_cutie) October 23, 2023

For those unfamiliar, ‘Paki’ is a derogatory ethnic slur originating from the United Kingdom, typically directed towards people of Pakistani descent. Unfortunately, Conor McGregor didn’t stop there, posting then deleting a voice note where he repeats the slur multiple times.

What has Conor McGregor taken bruh 😭 pic.twitter.com/Oobdi08ISc — Brock’s Load (@_MMAMindset) October 23, 2023

Fight Fans Were Quick to Call Out Conor McGregor, But Will It Matter?

Users online were quick to call out the Irishman for his inexcusable comments. “Ladies and gentlemen I’m afraid to report Conor McGregor is off his nut again,” one fight fan wrote on X.

“Uh oh, #ConorMcGregor found his powder stash, weird and unbelievable tweets incoming,” another added.

One even used it as an opportunity to call out the media saying, “The racial double standards are real in the media.”

Sadly, this is far from the first time that Conor McGregor has made racially charged remarks online. In 2019, the Irishman was slammed on social media after he posted a picture of Khabib Nurmagomedov and his wife on their wedding day with the caption, “Your wife is a towel mate.” The newly-wed bride was wearing a white veil to cover her face, a tradition in some Muslim and other cultures.

Conor McGregor Calls Khabib's Wife A 'Towel,' Mocks Religious Custom https://t.co/Vcgm37Wfve — TMZ (@TMZ) April 3, 2019

McGregor’s ill-advised remark was reposted thousands of times before he decided to remove it.

Despite multiple examples of McGregor’s intolerance, the Irishman appears to be truly immune from losing any of his star power. Perhaps UFC CEO Dana White is partially to blame after giving his fighters free rein to basically say whatever they want without consequence. Even White himself enjoyed the benefits when he faced seemingly no ramifications for slapping his wife during an altercation on New Year’s Eve in Cabo San Lucas.