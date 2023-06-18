Just days removed from another accusation of sexual assault, former UFC champion, Conor McGregor has been spotted outside a New York City hotel, posing for pictures with fans and signing multiple autographs – as he was flocked by a security team.

Earlier this week, reports emerged regarding another accusation of sexual assault against McGregor, 34, this time in relation to an alleged incident at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida, during game 4 of the NBA Finals.

According to a woman, who has been videoed alongside Conor McGregor purportedly before and after the alleged incident, the former undisputed featherweight and lightweight champion is alleged to have forced the woman to perform an oral sex act on him, as well as attempting to sodomize her, after emerging from a disabled toilet stall and aggressively kissing her.

Conor McGregor has denied any wrongdoing in statements released since

Vehemently denying any wrongdoing in a series of statements released in the wake of allegations made against him, McGregor was videoed outside a New York City hotel in the ‘Big Apple’ this Sunday evening, signing autographs, and appearing unfazed amid accusations levelled at him. (H/T TMZ Sports)

Sidelined from combat sports competition since he headlined UFC 264 back in July 2021, Conor McGregor most recently fought to a first round doctor’s stoppage TKO loss against former interim champion, Dustin Poirier – fracturing his left tibia and fibula in the closing moments of the first frame.

Both UFC, and Miami Heat – who played the Denver Nuggets on the night of the alleged sexaul assault have both released statements addressing accusations made against McGregor, with the NBA team set to launch their own investigation to boot.

McGregor has yet to book his return to mixed martial arts competition since suffering his leg injury, however, has served as an opposing coach on the reality television show, The Ultimate Fighter 31 this year.