Conor McGregor reacts to ‘Old friend’ Artem Lobov’s failed defamatory case against him: ‘Woulda done anything for you’

Former two-weight UFC champion, Conor McGregor has hit out at former teammate and friend, Artem Lobov, claiming he would have previously done anything for the Russian-born fighter, amid their ongoing feud over financial compensation regarding McGregor’s Irish whiskey brand, Proper Number Twelve.

McGregor, a former undisputed lightweight and featherweight champion under the banner of the UFC, has been embroiled in a legal dispute with former Straight Blast Gym teammate, Lobov, after the latter opened legal proceedings against the Crumlin native in relation to the creation and conception of Proper Number Twelve – which Lobov is claiming he came up with.

Artem Lobov opened proceedings on a defamatory case against Conor McGregor

Taking out a separate defamation case against the 34-year-old Dubliner, Lobov has seen his attempt to take a court ordered injunction against Conor McGregor denied, after he took umbrage with derogatory comments made by the former on Twitter – including the use of the word “rat” when referring to Lobov, as well as superimposing his face onto sausages.

Reacting to news of Lobov’s failed attempt at securing a court-ordered injunction, McGregor insisted his former friend owed him financial compensation for two appearances in court, as well as claiming, in the past, he would have done anything for Lobov.

“Well there ya go Stuart Little,” Conor McGregor tweeted referring to Artem Lobov. “You now owe me two major court appearance fees. Stop this nonsense. You are making a holy show of yourself. Peel it back day by day, if you can even. That’s coming from the “old friend, woudla (sic) done anything for you” in me mate. God bless (praying hands emoji).”

Well there ya go Stuart little. You now owe me two major court appearance fees. Stop this nonsense. You are making a holy show of yourself. Peel it back day by day, if you can even. That’s coming from the “old friend, woulda done anything for you” in me mate.

God bless 🙏 https://t.co/hm552WYf7O — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) December 23, 2022

Sidelined since July of last year, McGregor headlined UFC 264 against three-time opponent, Dustin Poirier, fracturing his left tibia and fibula en route to a first round doctor’s stoppage TKO loss. The UFC superstar is expected to make his professional return next summer.