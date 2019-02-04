Conor McGregor Appears At Super Bowl LIII With Conor Jr.

Conor McGregor wasn’t going to miss an opportunity to take his son to Super Bowl LIII.

ESPN on Twitter caught this picture to prove the Irishman was indeed at this year’s Super Bowl.

Conor McGregor gives BOSTON some love! #SBLIII pic.twitter.com/D1qHQuoG9R — The Camera Guys (@NBCSCameraGuys) February 3, 2019

It is good to see McGregor out and about just days after the reports surfaced regarding “Notorious” fathering a child outside of his relationship with longtime girlfriend Dee Devlin.

McGregor just received a six-month suspension from the Nevada State Athletic Commission for his involvement in the UFC 229 post-fight melee. He should be able to return to action as soon as April.

He has already been linked to a potential fight with Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone.