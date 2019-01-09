Conor McGregor & Al Iaquinta Exchange Words On Social Media

Conor McGregor & Al Iaquinta exchange words through the power of social media once the former UFC lightweight and featherweight champ made his stance known. This comes off McGregor firing back at Tristar gym head coach Firas Zahabi. It led to the former title contender chiming in and also teasing a potential showdown.

Iaquinta is no stranger to speaking his mind but after losing to Khabib Nurmagomedov in a vacant UFC lightweight title fight, he has seen an increase in popularity. He lost to Khabib in the headliner of UFC 223. However, he rebounded in his latest fight.

Al beat Kevin Lee by unanimous decision in the UFC on FOX 31 headliner. This event went down on Saturday, December 15, 2018, at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on big FOX. It served as a rematch between the two fighters which saw Iaquinta won the first fight.

Once Iaquinta saw McGregor rip into Firas Zahabi over his comments about a potential rematch against UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway, he wanted in. This led to Al responding to his tweet by stating, “Ooo roast me next!”



McGregor wanted to be a nice guy and did so when he wrote, “Sure he did, Joe.”

Well, that wasn’t exactly what Iaquinta wanted to hear. Instead, he’s staying positive as he thinks Conor is saving his best trash talk for their fight, which is only a possibility at this point.

“Ehhh not your best work.. saving the good stuff for the fight you’re so smart”

