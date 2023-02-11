Conor McGregor offers questionable advice to Alexander Volkanovski ahead of UFC 284 fight with Islam Makhachev

Former two-weight UFC champion, Conor McGregor has offered current featherweight champion, Alexander Volkanovski some rather questionable advice ahead of the Australian’s lightweight title siege against Islam Makhachev at UFC 284 – urging the challenger to “headbutt” the lightweight kingpin.

McGregor, himself, a former undisputed lightweight and featherweight champion, has been sidelined since July 2021, suffering a first round doctor’s stoppage TKO loss against Dustin Poirier after he fractured his left tibia and fibula.

Earlier this month, the Dubliner was confirmed as an opposing coach on The Ultimate Fighter 31 – coaching against Michael Chandler before the duo face-off later this year – potentially in September in the Octagon at the welterweight limit of 170lbs.

Conor McGregor plays the advisor role for Alexander Volkanovski

And ahead of tonight’s massive lightweight title fight between Makhachev and Volkanovski, fans have recounted recent advice given to Volkanovski by McGregor following the former’s title victory against Charles Oliveira back in October of last year, in which the ex-champion urged Volkanovski to “headbutt” Makhachev.

“Aim to headbutt the chest cavity,” Conor McGregor tweeted at Alexander Volkanovski in a bid to advise him ahead of his fight with Islam Makhachev at UFC 284.

Aim to head butt the chest cavity. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) October 24, 2022

Making his first leap to the lightweight limit of 155lbs during his Octagon tenure for tonight’s fight with Makhachev, McGregor also urged Volkanovski to approach the fight as a “bowling ball” for the best chance of success.

“And we dance on,” Conor McGregor tweeted. “Good. I was in your exact spot one time don’t forget. 145 coming up. Good luck. I’d say go heavier. Rugby days. Be a bowling ball. That’s how I’d do it as you. Your condition right now as I see it, I don’t know. But bowling ball style for your best chance.”

And we dance on. Good. I was in your exact spot one time don’t forget. 145 coming up. Good luck. I’d say go heavier. Rugby days. Be a bowling ball. That’s how I’d do it as you. Your condition right now as i see it, I don’t know. But bowling ball style for you for best chance. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) October 24, 2022

For Makhachev, tonight’s outing with Volkanovski offers him the opportunity to clinch the pound-for-pound number one summit in the UFC, as well as secure his first defense of the lightweight title since submitting Oliveir last October.