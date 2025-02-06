UFC star Conor McGregor claims to landed acting role in Irish crime thriller Love/Hate

UFC megastar, Conor McGregor has claimed he has landed himself an acting role ahead of the rumored return of Irish crime drama, Love/Hate — amid claims from the series actor that the fan-favorite show is set for a return to screens as soon as next year.

McGregor, a former undisputed lightweight and featherweight champion under the banner of the UFC, made his acting debut earlier this annum — starring in a lead antagonist role in a remake of cult favorite, Roadhouse along-side award-winning actor, Jake Gyllenhaal.

Conor McGregor claims he will star in new series of Love/Hate next year

However, on social media this evening, Dublin striker, McGregor followed up rumors from Love/Hate actor, John Connors — who played Patrick Ward in the show, of a return to the screens for the heralded drama, that he would be starring in the latest series of the show — which is reportedly set to go into production later this year.

“Ireland, I am very happy and excited to announce that I have now accepted a role in the returning “Love/Hate” series,” Conor McGregor posted in a now-deleted tweet on his official X account. “Ireland, USA, The World, you’re gonna love this character let me tell ye.”

McGregor’s claims follow reports from Connors during an interview with Virgin Media this evening which claimed Love/Hate would be returning to screens next year for a sixth series.

“It is coming back,” John Connors said of Love/Hate. “It’s going into production later this year. It will be out next year. It’s an exclusive, but I wasn’t meant to say it till tomorrow. I’m being serious, hand on my heart.”

🚨🚨Love/Hate is coming back 🚨🚨



John Connors, who played Patrick Ward in the show, told Virgin Media that production of a new series of the iconic Irish crime drama is set to begin 'later this year'pic.twitter.com/ckXuJlMkZy — Balls.ie (@ballsdotie) February 6, 2025

However, this evening, RTÉ has denied a sixth series of the hit series is in production or will be releasing next year, in an official statement issued.

There are no plans for a new series of Love/Hate. Fans can watch all five series on RTÉ Player.”

The final series of Love/Hate was released back in 2014, with acting talents, Tom Vaughan-Lawler, Barry Keoghan, Ruth Negga, Peter Coonan, Aiden Gillen, and Robert Sheehan receiving huge praise for their character portrays of the Irish gangland series.