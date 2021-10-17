Conor McGregor‘s recent trip to Rome has apparently descended into chaos as things often do when ‘Notorious’ is involved.

The former dual weight UFC champion appeared to be enjoying his visit to the Italian capital, videos of him interacting with fans and famous faces have been circulating for the last week.

On Saturday evening, things took a turn for the worse according to a famous singer/DJ who claims he will be suing McGregor for attacking him without provocation.

“Mr. McGregor broke my lip and nose, he attacked me for no reason,” Francesco Facchinetti said on his Instagram story while showing off his injuries. “I could be silent but someone like him who pulls a punch, think what could happen. It worked out for me. He is a violent and dangerous person. I decided to sue Conor McGregor, be very careful.”

Facchinetti’s wife also posted on her social media about the incident. Wilma Faissol explained that she thought the two men were play fighting before realizing blood was pouring from her husband and McGregor was being restrained by his security guards.

“The first thing I thought is a joke, they do it on purpose, it’s a mini-show, Faissol said. But I was paralyzed because all of Conor’s bodyguards held him against the wall, he wanted to keep beating Francis. There was blood, the bodyguard gave us handkerchiefs and kicked us out. From the hotel they let us out the side door, as if everything was fine. I was crying, I was shaking, we called the police and ambulance. We made the complaint, he is an unstable person: he is dangerous. (Transcribed by Il Messaggero)

McGregor had been planning on a quiet holiday with his family. The Irishman traveled with his fiancé and three children. On Saturday, his new son, Ryan was baptized by Pope Francis himself. Now, the UFC superstar finds himself in a spot of bother once again.

