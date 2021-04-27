Conor McGregor promised Dustin Poirier a $500,000 donation to his charity after their second fight at UFC 257 this past January. But after recent back-and-forth drama on Twitter between the two UFC lightweights, it appears that McGregor has pivoted slightly on his earlier promise.

Rather than donating the half-million to Poirier’s “The Good Fight” foundation, McGregor send the proceeds to a different benefactor; the Boys and Girls Club of Acadiana in Poirier’s hometown of Lafayette, LA.

The news broke yesterday after the Boys and Girls Club in question posted a thank you message to McGregor on their Instagram page.

“We received an unexpected call last week and are humbled to share that @thenotoriousmma is donating $500,000 to impact youth in South Louisiana,” the organization posted. “Thank you Conor for helping to ensure that our kids have what they need to grow and thrive this summer!”

This comes just weeks after McGregor and Poirier went at it on Twitter regarded an alleged botched donation to “The Good Fight” foundation, an accusation that “The Notorious” has vehemently denied.

It appears that McGregor’s most recent donation to the Boys and Girls Club could be an indirect slight at Poirier, who he’ll face at UFC 264 this summer in their trilogy bout. Poirier defeated McGregor by TKO in their most recent battle at UFC 257. “The Diamond” recently replied to McGregor’s tweet about a potential future welterweight fight with Kamaru Usman, saying “I’ll beat your ass on July 10th.”

The recent drama between the two top lightweights is sure to add to the fire and anticipation for their trilogy fight this summer. Poirier hasn’t spoken out publically about McGregor’s apparent jab at him in donating to a different foundation.

What are your thoughts on Conor McGregor’s donation to an alternative Louisiana charity?